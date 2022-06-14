HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Local state representatives will hold a press conference to support Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Tuesday afternoon. This comes after Pennsylvania House Republicans initiated the process of impeaching Krasner.

Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, Rep. Liz Fiedler, and Rep. Dawkins are among those expected to speak.

: Press conference urging legislators to block restrictions on the Philadelphia district attorney’s office. Who : Nicolas O’Rourke, Organizing Director for Pennsylvania Working Families Party, Make the Road PA, Free the Ballot, SEIU HCPA, 215 People’s Alliance, Sen. Katie Muth, Sen. Vincent Hughes, Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, Rep. Liz Fiedler, Rep. Dawkins, Rep. Jessica Benham, Rep. Rick Krajewski, Rep. Nancy Guenst, and Rep. Chris Rabb

A group of representatives from Western Pennsylvania say last week’s deadly mass shooting on South Street was their “final straw.”

They say they believe Krasner is not enforcing laws, which they claim is leading to a spike in crime in the city.

“Across the country, people are standing up to unchecked and uncontrolled violence and lawlessness allowed because of radical politicians in district attorneys’ offices, like Larry Krasner,” he said. “Just last week, city businesses said they are thinking of relocating because of spikes in crime. Philadelphia is Pennsylvania’s major economic engine, a tourist attraction, and the birthplace of our freedoms. If unchecked crime is keeping businesses and tourists from visiting and locating in Philadelphia, it impacts Pennsylvania as a whole.”

Ecker says “it’s widespread lawlessness in the City of Philadelphia.”

“Lives have been lost, property has been destroyed, and families have been crushed,” Kail said. “Enough is enough.”

Representatives CBS3 spoke with who support Krasner says House Republicans should be putting their efforts toward gun reform laws, not impeachment proceedings.

Eyewitness News reached out to lawmakers in the Philadelphia region about whether they support the move.

Rep. Martina White of Northeast Philly, who co-sponsored the articles, says: “In my view, the lawlessness in Philadelphia has been exasperated by the intentional lack of adequate prosecution by and under Krasner’s direction.”

Others are not in favor. Rep. Joanna McClinton says, in part: “For the first time in decades, we have an opportunity to debate and pass sensible gun safety measures that are popular with Pennsylvanians, and instead the House GOP has offered a disingenuous ‘plan’ to distract from their own refusal to lead.”

Rep. Stephen Kinsey says “instead of holding policy hearings and hearing directly from the people most impacted or working with city leaders as well as leaders of the PA Philly Delegation to address gun violence, they choose to bring forth legislation to impeach DA Larry Krasner.”

As for what’s next, if the articles are officially introduced…

“There would be an investigation and debate in the Pennsylvania House and then there would be a vote. And if by a majority vote they were to impeach him, it would then move over to the Senate where there would be a trial,” said Patrick Christmas with the Committee of Seventy.

Christmas says this long process could take months and it’s highly unlikely that Krasner would ultimately be removed.

“And the votes would not be there, as far as I could tell, to actually remove him from office if that is the real objective of this announcement,” Christmas said.