PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An off-duty correctional officer was shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday night in Philadelphia’s Germantown section, according to police.
It happened outside of his home along Earlham Terrace as the officer was getting ready to head into work.
Police say during a gun battle with three suspects, the correctional officer's gun was hit, rendering it useless.
The 43-year-old victim was shot in the head and stomach and was rushed to Temple University Hospital.
We're told he is conscious, talking, and is expected to survive.
