PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday, June 14 is Flag Day. A naturalization ceremony was held in celebration of Flag Day.
Thirteen people from around the world were sworn in as American citizens Tuesday at the National Constitution Center. The naturalization ceremony was supposed to take place in the courtyard of the Betsy Ross House, but it was moved inside due to rain.Philadelphia Police Arrest Delivery Driver Accused Of Shooting Teen Chick-Fil-A Employee Over Missing Milkshake
During the ceremony, visitors also met members of the defense logistics agency, they make the flags here in Philadelphia.MORE NEWS: Suspect In Custody After Fatal Shooting Inside Beverly City Home Turns Into Hours-Long Standoff With Police, Closes Nearby Beverly City School District
Pennsylvania is the only state that recognizes Flag Day as a legal holiday.