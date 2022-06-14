PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphians should expect Center City to be even busier than usual Tuesday. President Joe Biden will be in town to speak at the AFL-CIO National Convention.

A recent CBS News poll found nearly 70% of Americans say the economy is “bad” right now, with inflation viewed as one of the top issues.

President Biden is expected to address those concerns head-on when he speaks inside the Convention Center Tuesday at the 29th Constitutional Convention for the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, also known as AFL-CIO.

It’s the largest federation of unions in the country and the 12.5 million workers it represents will be eager to hear more about the President’s plan to steady the economy and get inflation under control.

U.S. stocks have dipped into a bear market. The federal reserve is expected to raise interest rates again Wednesday and some economists believe a recession is likely.

But, the White House believes the American people are in a good position to bounce back.

My Administration will continue to do everything we can to lower prices for the American people, but Congress has to act as well. pic.twitter.com/TPxSpOSnVa — President Biden (@POTUS) June 13, 2022

President Biden is the keynote speaker at the convention. He’s scheduled to speak Tuesday afternoon.

His visit is expected to create traffic trouble throughout the day. Commuters should avoid the area around the Convention Center as much as possible.