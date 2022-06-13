PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teen employee was shot during an argument with a delivery driver at a Northeast Philadelphia Chick-fil-A Monday night, according to police. Authorities were called to the restaurant on the 800 block of Adams Avenue in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. for a shooting.
Police say the 17-year-old boy was shot once in the left leg and is in stable condition.READ MORE: Philly First Home Helping Philadelphia Residents Turn Dreams Of Owning Home Into Reality
Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small says an argument over food escalated into a fight.
“The argument was the driver of the delivery vehicle got in an argument because he believed he was supposed to receive more food for the delivery and that turned into an argument with several of the employees. And that escalated into a shooting,” Small said.READ MORE: Temple University Police Staffing Shortage Is 'A Public Health Crisis,' Union Says
The incident was captured on video.
No arrests have been made.
Police are searching for a newer model white Mercedes.MORE NEWS: Bucks County 55+ Condo Residents 'Having To Live Like Shut-Ins' As Only Elevator Shut Down For Repairs
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.