PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man tried to kill his wife and then killed himself in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood. Police responded to a call on North Hughber Street near Windrim Avenue, just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.
That’s where they discovered the scene of an attempted murder and suicide.READ MORE: Drivers Are Still Feeling The Pain At The Pump As National Average Passes $5
Officers believe a 63-year-old man shot his 62-year-old wife, then shot himself in the head.READ MORE: Man Gunned Down While Visiting Sick Mother In Philadelphia's Tioga Neighborhood, Police Say
The woman is in critical condition.MORE NEWS: Father Of 14-Year-Old Boy Killed In Philadelphia Drive-By Shooting Speaks Out: 'I Love Him, I Wish He Was Home"
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.