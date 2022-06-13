PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District will announce funding for security cameras to be placed near some district schools. City Council President Darrell Clarke will introduce legislation that includes $1.8 million.
It will be used to fund a minimum of 100 cameras 15 schools where students have been impacted by gun violence when traveling to or from school.
These are the 15 Philadelphia public schools where security cameras will be installed to deter gun violence and provide @PhillyPolice evidence if crimes do happen. The $1.8 million proposal by @Darrell_Clarke would add approximately 100 security cameras to the area. pic.twitter.com/bOfvcS2Jxd
— Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 13, 2022
CBS3 will have more information regarding this story beginning on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.