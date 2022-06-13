CBS News PhillyWatch Now
Filed Under:Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District will announce funding for security cameras to be placed near some district schools. City Council President Darrell Clarke will introduce legislation that includes $1.8 million.

It will be used to fund a minimum of 100 cameras 15 schools where students have been impacted by gun violence when traveling to or from school.

CBS3 will have more information regarding this story beginning on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. 