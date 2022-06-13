HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania House Republicans announce they are starting the proceedings to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Reps. Josh Kail, Torren Ecker, and Tim O’Neal announced the start of the impeachment proceedings on Monday due to Philadelphia’s “unchecked crime and violence.”

The three members say they are circulating a co-sponsorship memo for supporters of Articles of Impeachment and believe it will receive bipartisan support.

“We fully anticipate this to be a bipartisan effort, we fully anticipate to gather quite a bit of support amongst this effort because quite honestly the dereliction of duty and the failure of Larry Krasner is well known across the commonwealth,” Rep. Josh Kail said

.@EckerRep and other lawmakers announce the start of the impeachment process of Phila. District Attorney Larry Krasner @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/G3O78gLeZJ — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) June 13, 2022

They say the decision to begin the proceedings to impeach Krasner did not come overnight.

“We did not arrive at this decision lightly or easily. In fact, we are taking this action after we have taken significant steps to pass legislation that addresses violent crime in Philadelphia by ensuring our current laws are enforced,” Rep. Josh Kail said. “We are starting this process now because the unchecked violent crime in Philadelphia has reached a breaking point due to the willful refusal by District Attorney Krasner to enforce existing laws.”

Last week, 3 people were killed and 11 were injured in a shooting on Philadelphia’s popular South Street, this was the “final straw” in their decision to seek impeachment.

The representatives say Krasner is not following his duty of enforcing laws.

“Across the country, people are standing up to unchecked and uncontrolled violence and lawlessness allowed because of radical politicians in district attorneys’ offices, like Larry Krasner,” he said. “Just last week, city businesses said they are thinking of relocating because of spikes in crime. Philadelphia is Pennsylvania’s major economic engine, a tourist attraction, and the birthplace of our freedoms. If unchecked crime is keeping businesses and tourists from visiting and locating in Philadelphia, it impacts Pennsylvania as a whole.”

Once the Articles of Impeachment are introduced, they will be referred to a committee to be approved. Once approved, the Articles of Impeachment can be considered by the full House of Representatives where it will need a simple majority vote before moving to trial in the Senate to determine whether the impeached official should be removed from office. This requires a 2/3’s majority vote.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.