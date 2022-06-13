Man Gunned Down While Visiting Sick Mother In Philadelphia's Tioga Neighborhood, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man visiting his sick mother in Philadelphia’s Tioga section was shot and killed in cold blood. Now, police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

Police responded to multiple shots fired on the 3300 block of Smedley Street, just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, a 40-year-old man was laying outside his car.

Police say the driver’s door was open and his keys were next to him.

Police immediately transported him to a local hospital where he died nine minutes later. Now a mother grieving the loss of her son.

“This is a tragic story because this 40-year-old does not live here. He comes here and takes care of his mother who is sick, and he comes here on regular basis,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “We know at least two shots were fired from a large caliber semiautomatic weapon. We found two spent shell casings, they were just a few feet away from where the victim was laying. That’s an indication that the shooter or shooters were standing very close.”

Right now police do not have a description of the shooter or shooters. Police have found cameras in the area that they are reviewing in hopes of finding who is responsible for this shooting.

