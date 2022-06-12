Philadelphia Weather: Delaware Valley Could See Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Flooding Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia region is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather on Sunday. Isolated strong to severe storms could roll through the area through 9 p.m.

Areas north and west of the city have the best chance to get hit with severe weather. The main threats will be damaging winds, downpours, and isolated flooding.

Dy air and mostly cloudy skies will continue to stabilize the atmosphere through mid-afternoon with isolated showers possible.

Another disturbance approaches late Sunday with a chance of bringing gusty thunderstorms through the evening and overnight hours. This will be the best chance of storms turning severe.

The chance of a tornado is now very low.

Monday looks to be mostly sunny and very warm with a high of 88 degrees.

Storms are possible on Tuesday before it gets sunny and warm, and Wednesday could be hot and humid with a high of 89.

CBS3’s Llarisa Abreu and Tammie Souza contributed to this report.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the latest forecasts.