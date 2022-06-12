Kensington Shooting Leaves Woman, Teenage Girl Injured, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman and a teenage girl were injured during a shooting in Philly’s Kensington neighborhood on Sunday, according to police. The shooting happened on the 300 block of East Westmoreland Street around 4:30 a.m.
Police say a 22-year-old woman was shot once in the arm. A 17-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in the back of her head. They were both placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital, police say.
No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.