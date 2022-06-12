PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on the 3400 block of North Water Street around 4:30 p.m.
Police say a 51-year-old man was shot three times. He was hit in the lower back, once in the right chest, and once in the right side of his neck. He was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.
A 27-year-old man was shot once in his right buttocks, according to police. He was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital.
No weapons were recovered and an arrest wasn't made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.