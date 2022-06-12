PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in North Philadelphia has left one man dead and another injured on Sunday night, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2800 block of North Taylor Street just before 8 p.m.
Police say a man was shot in the head and killed. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 7:59 p.m.READ MORE: Father Of 14-Year-Old Boy Killed In Philadelphia Drive-By Shooting Speaks Out: 'I Love Him, I Wish He Was Home"
A 30-year-old man was shot once in his left knee and once in his right foot, according to police. The man was placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital.READ MORE: Wilmington, Delaware Man Dies During Triathlon Event In Cape May County: Police
Police say they recovered a weapon, but no arrests were made.MORE NEWS: Teenage Boy Battling Rare Condition Works To Raise Awareness, Money In Fight Against Childhood Cancer
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.