PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Legendary Philadelphia car collector Dr. Frederick Simeone has passed away. Over a period of 50-years, the retired neurosurgeon accumulated one of the world’s greatest collections of racing sports cars.
Dr. Simeone was the director of the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum.
In 2019, Eyewitness News anchor Jessica Kartalija featured Dr. Simeone in her A Chat With series.
He told Jessica the collection happened largely by luck, and a certain amount of passion.
CBS3 sports reporter Pat Gallen reported on Dr. Simeone’s museum celebrating its 10 year anniversary in 2018.
Dr. Simeone was 86-years-old.