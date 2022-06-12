CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Legendary Philadelphia car collector Dr. Frederick Simeone has passed away. Over a period of 50-years, the retired neurosurgeon accumulated one of the world’s greatest collections of racing sports cars.

Dr. Simeone was the director of the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum.

READ MORE: Father Of 14-Year-Old Boy Killed In Philadelphia Drive-By Shooting Speaks Out: 'I Love Him, I Wish He Was Home"

In 2019, Eyewitness News anchor Jessica Kartalija featured Dr. Simeone in her A Chat With series.

He told Jessica the collection happened largely by luck,  and a certain amount of passion.

READ MORE: President Joe Biden Will Visit Philadelphia Tuesday For AFL-CIO National Convention

CBS3 sports reporter Pat Gallen reported on Dr. Simeone’s museum celebrating its 10 year anniversary in 2018.

MORE NEWS: Wilmington, Delaware Man Dies During Triathlon Event In Cape May County: Police

Dr. Simeone was 86-years-old.