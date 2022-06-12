CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed how to tell if you’re dog is stressed out. Erickson said there’s a number of ways to tell if you’re dog is stressed. 

Here’s some things that could stress out your dog:

  • Thunder, loud noises, repetitive sounds
  • Other pets in the house, strangers, kids
  • Going places, getting inside the car
  • Dog parks
  • Handling their body like grooming, nail trimming can trigger stress

