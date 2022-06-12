PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed how to tell if you’re dog is stressed out. Erickson said there’s a number of ways to tell if you’re dog is stressed.
Here’s some things that could stress out your dog:
- Thunder, loud noises, repetitive sounds
- Other pets in the house, strangers, kids
- Going places, getting inside the car
- Dog parks
- Handling their body like grooming, nail trimming can trigger stress
