PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nights on South Street could look a little differently this weekend. A business owner showed CBS3 a notice from the South Street Headhouse District saying the street will be closed to vehicle traffic starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The notice says the closure will be in effect through Sunday. It’s in response to last weekend’s mass shooting that killed three people and left 11 others injured by gunfire.

Marlene Clark showed us a letter saying South Street would be closed to vehicle traffic starting at 8pm Fri-Sun. She says the plan meant to be a reaction to recent violence is hurting her 18-year-old business. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/9Vs1JtF2j5 — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) June 11, 2022

According to the notice, sidewalks will be open to pedestrians.

Some business owners say this is impacting their livelihoods.

“It has been crazy,” one local business owner said. “Business has been zero to nothing, or nothing, because lack of people coming in because they’re afraid of what happened on Saturday, so that has impacted us tremendously. It’s empty inside.”

Commanders of the Philadelphia police department tell Eyewitness News they were not immediately aware of this notice.

It’s not clear if the street closure is just for this weekend or if it will become a regular occurrence through the summer.