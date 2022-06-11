PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was killed and a teen girl was injured in a drive-by shooting in Northeast Philadelphia Friday afternoon, police say. It happened on the 800 block of Bridge Street in the city’s Summerdale section around 3:50 p.m.

Police tell CBS3 the 14-year-old boy killed has been identified as Robert Yoccum Jr.

Police say the teens were sitting on a porch when they were shot.

Police say Yoccum Jr. was shot once in the chest and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 15-year-old girl was shot once in the right eye and is in stable condition.

“It’s a struggle. We get these kids in summertime, kids are just getting out of school. They should be enjoying their days out here on the streets on a beautiful day and unfortunately, we’re dealing with kids going to the hospital, families going to the hospitals to deal with tragic incidents,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said.

Police say it appears the shooter was in a blue car, possibly a Chevy.

No arrests have been made.

