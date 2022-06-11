Philadelphia Weather: Sunday's Storms Could Bring Damaging Winds, Hail, Downpours, And Possible Isolated Tornado

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After scattered showers and overcast rolled through the Philadelphia region on Saturday, our area is under a Slight Risk for Severe Weather late in the morning on Sunday through the afternoon. Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and portions of Camden, Gloucester, Salem, and Cumberland counties are all at risk.
Counties in South Jersey and the shore are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Identify 14-Year-Old Boy Killed In Summerdale Drive-By Shooting
Storms could bring damaging winds, large hail, 1 to 3 inches of downpours, localized flooding, and a possible isolated tornado.
The storms will impact travel. Roads will be slippery due to the rain, and it could lead to downed trees, branches, power lines, and scattered power outages.Philadelphia Police Stepping Up Patrols With Big Events In City This Weekend Following South Street Mass Shooting
At the moment, Monday looks to be partly sunny and warm and with a chance of showers in the morning.
CBS3’s Llarisa Abreu and Tammie Souza contributed to this report.MORE NEWS: Average Price Of Gas Per Gallon Hits Record-High Nationwide, AAA Says
Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the latest forecasts.