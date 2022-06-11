PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been one week since the mass shooting on South Street in Philadelphia that killed three people. Eleven others were injured by gunfire.

There has been an increased police presence all weekend. On Saturday night, South Street is closed to vehicle traffic.

There’s foot traffic but no cars as barricades block South Street. The increased safety measures are getting mixed reactions.

A show of force Saturday night.

Just as many officers as civilians packed corners on South Street.

“I think it’s great,” one man said.

The sea of blue comes after a weekend of gunfire left 11 injured and three others, including a gunman dead.

“I couldn’t stop crying,” Marlene Clark said. “I literally saw them pumping the woman’s chest.”

Clark owns Reef Restaurant and Lounge just off of South Street. She says as devastating as last weekend was, she was not expecting this – a letter saying the street would be closing Friday June 10 to the 12 to vehicle traffic.

“It’s empty inside and we usually have the lounge open on Saturday night,” Clark said. “Now, we have to close because South Street closes at 8 p.m. no traffic.”

The notice sent by the South Street Headhouse District said sidewalks would remain open to the public and existing PPA parking restrictions would be enforced.

Eyewitness News was there as metal barricades that bordered the sidewalks were moved onto the street.

Marlene Clark showed us a letter saying South Street would be closed to vehicle traffic starting at 8pm Fri-Sun. She says the plan meant to be a reaction to recent violence is hurting her 18-year-old business. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/9Vs1JtF2j5 — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) June 11, 2022

“I felt sick to my stomach because now we haven’t even been fully over the pandemic, not being able to do regular business, so now this has impacted us again,” Clark said.

Another owner we spoke with off camera called the show of force — a show for the public.

He says residents in the area have been complaining about quality of life issues such as ATVs, public intoxication and more for years to no avail.

“I’m feeling much better than before but I also feel like the same amount of cops have always been around but still the shooting happened last weekend anyway, so I don’t think it’s making that much of a difference,” Abhilesh Borode, who lives near South Street, said.

Eyewitness News has been told street closure plans could change depending on the police department’s public safety assessment.