4 Separate Shootings In Philadelphia Leave 3 Men, 1 Woman Injured: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several shootings in Philadelphia on Saturday have injured three men and one woman, police say. A 28-year-old man was shot five times in West Philadelphia, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of North Dagget Street just after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The man was shot once in the stomach, once in the left forearm, and three times in his back. Police say he was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

In Wynnefield Heights, police say a 37-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. The incident occurred on the 1700 block of North Wilton Street around 2:45 p.m.

He was placed in critical condition at Presbyterian Hospital.

A 24-year-old man was shot seven times in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning. The shooting happened on the 2400 block of West Allegheny Avenue.

Police say the man was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

A shooting in West Philly left a 33-year-old woman injured, according to police. The incident occurred on the 4100 block of Cambridge Street.

The woman was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition, police say.

