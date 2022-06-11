Thousands Of Families Visit Philadelphia Flower Show At FDR Park: 'The Exhibits Are Just Stunning'

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of families strolled through FDR Park for the first day of this year’s Philadelphia Flower Show on Saturday. It’s the nation’s largest and longest-running show of its kind.

As the sun rises on the first day of the Philadelphia Flower Show, director of design Seth Pearsoll is beaming with pride.

“I can’t believe it,” Pearsoll said. “The big day is here! We’re exhausted. We’ve been working, some of us have been on-site for three or four weeks with various site preps.”

This is the only second time in the show’s 194 year history where all the displays are outside.

The first time was last year to keep everyone safe during the height of the pandemic.

“This show is informed by all of those learnings,” Pearsoll said. “We really looked at all the guest feedback. We watched how the guests used the space.”

This includes more space for kids, outdoor eating areas, and more colorful flower displays closer to the show’s entrance.

Refugia Design’s Kayla Fell loves being able to show off her company’s work outside.

“We really enjoy it,” Fell said. “I really feel that we can dream bigger in this setting. You can tell from looking around, the exhibits are just stunning.”

This year’s theme is “In Full Bloom,” which highlights the therapeutic relationship between mental health wellness and gardening.

“We’re really trying to immerse the attendees in that kind of sense of amplified nature and sounds,” Fell said.

Philly police will have extra patrols at the show to keep the peace and serenity outside.

The Flower Show is open through June 19.

You can go between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. up until the 18.

On the last day, the show will close at 6 p.m.