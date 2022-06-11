PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A warning for anyone planning to use the Ben Franklin Bridge early Sunday morning. The bridge will be closed in both directions to all vehicular traffic from 5:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Sunday, June 12.
It will be closed for the American Cancer Society’s Bike-A-Thon: Bridge to Beach event.
The roadway closure will not impact PATCO’s train service and the bridge’s pedestrian walkway.
Drivers should find an alternate route, like the Walt Whitman Bridge, during the hours of 5:45 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.