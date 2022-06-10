PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect wanted in the murder of his wife in Pittsburgh was found dead in Philadelphia on Friday, police said. Investigators tracked John Newson to a residence on the 1500 block of North Dover Street in Brewerytown.
Newson was wanted for the murder of 40-year-old Sharay Newson in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood. According to police, Sharay Newson went missing on June 7 in Pittsburgh and her body was found inside a home the next day in a home on the 200 block of East Elizabeth Street in Hazelwood. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for John Newson, the victim's husband.
Police said U.S. Marshals tracked Newson to a home in Philadephia's Brewerytown neighborhood.
Philadelphia SWAT responded to reports of shots fired around 11:30 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of North Dover Street and gained entry to the residence around 12:45 p.m. Newson was found dead inside, according to police.
The investigation remains active and ong0ing, police said.