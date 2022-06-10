PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s going to be a beautiful Friday afternoon to be outdoors, but the sunny skies won’t stick around for long. Get ready for a wet weekend.

Temperatures will warm up to the low 80s Friday and several disturbances might throw a wrench into weekend plans across the Philadelphia region. But the good news is the weekend shouldn’t be a total washout.

Some neighborhoods may only see cloudy skies on Saturday.

Cool and refreshing start to the day! Here are your 6AM temperatures and the afternoon forecast! Enjoy #TGIF pic.twitter.com/MfnkpnrJuQ — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) June 10, 2022

Skies are expected to start off overcast with a few spotty sprinkles in the late morning into early afternoon on Saturday. As of now, Saturday will be the drier day of the two, with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

The evening looks dry with clouds sticking around.

The forecast takes a turn by Sunday. A warm front lifts into the region bringing a round of steady to heavy rainfall across parts of the area.

Periods of heavy rain are likely across our southern neighborhoods mid to late morning.

There is an isolated threat of strong to severe storms in the afternoon.

Any strong storm that forms could lead to damaging winds and pea-sized hail. Showers should diminish in the early evening allowing for a quieter Sunday night.

The upcoming work week looks to be full of sun with temperatures in the 80s.

