PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Brotherly Love is welcoming a new Eagles player’s return to Philadelphia. A pep rally is being held Friday for Haason Reddick, a linebacker who recently signed with the Eagles and has ties to the city.

The Eagles Cheerleaders, Temple Spirit Squad, Swoop and Hooter all joined the celebration.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to speak around 1 p.m.

The Eagles recently signed the Temple University football alum and Camden native.

Reddick is coming off his second straight 10-plus sack season.

The Temple product spent last season with the Carolina Panthers, playing for his college coach Matt Rhule.

A 2017 first-round draft pick (13th overall) by the Arizona Cardinals, Reddick recorded 11 sacks and forced two fumbles in 16 games with Carolina.

The 6-foot-1 linebacker broke out two seasons ago, with a 12.5 sack season, his final year in Arizona.

After walking on at Temple in 2012, Reddick recorded 17.5 sacks in four years on North Broad Street. He earned first-team All-AAC in his senior season, recording 10.5 sacks and 65 tackles in 2016.