PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flower Show is in full bloom and its beauty really shocks the senses. From the colorful floral displays to the vivid artwork and masterfully designed exhibits, it does not disappoint.

The Philadelphia Flower Show officially opens to the public on Saturday, but members of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society of an early look at this year’s display — along with CBS3.

“It’s amazing, beautiful. I haven’t been to the outdoor one yet. I’m super impressed,” Trish Yoroshko said.

“This is my first time, getting a ton of ideas and just enjoying the beautiful day,” Shannon Deveroceli said.

This is the second year the nation’s largest flower show has transformed FDR Park in South Philadelphia.

“We were out here last year, we learned a lot. We used the experiences last year to totally redesign the show, all new designers, completely new activities, new layout, improved guest experience,” Director of Design Seth Pearsoll said

Sprawled along 15 acres there’s a deeper meaning behind this year’s theme.

“It’s in full bloom. It’s born from the connection between mental health and wellness and gardens and horticulture and it’s a promise that there will be blooming, immaculate gardens as well,” Pearsoll said. “That’s what you’re gonna find here.”

Feeding the soul and spirit, not just with flowers but plenty of vendors, food outlets and even a butterfly exhibit.

“It’s just a great experience, I’m just glad to be off work and out,” a woman said.