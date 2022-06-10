Menu
Latest Headlines
South Street Mass Shooting: Murder Charges Approved For 2 Teens Arrested In Richmond, Virginia By US Marshals
Qaadir Dukes-Hill and Nahjee Whittington were apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Richmond, Virginia on Thursday morning.
Shooting In Philadelphia's Kensington Section Sends 2 Men To Hospital
The shooting happened on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue around 3:15 a.m.
Kimmel Cultural Campus Gala With Chaka Khan
By HughE Dillon
Philly Gay Pride Kickoff At Sofitel
Philly Gay Pride Kickoff At Sofitel
Featured Sports
Phillies' Bats Stay Hot In 8-3 Series-Sweeping Win Over Brewers To Extend Streak To 7 Games
The Phillies have scored 53 runs during this seven-game winning streak.
WATCH: Coldplay Performs 'Fly, Eagles Fly' During Concert At Lincoln Financial Field
With about 70,000 screaming fans, Coldplay performed their own version of "Fly, Eagles Fly" during their concert at Lincoln Financial Field.
Eagles
Philadelphia Weather: Weekend Showers
Llarisa Abreu reports.
3 hours ago
Philadelphia Weather: Flash Flood Warning In Effect
Llarisa Abreu reports.
1 day ago
Weather Stories
EF-1 Tornado Touched Down In Blackwood, New Jersey, National Weather Service Confirms
The winds were so strong that they carried other people's sheds and fences onto their neighbors' yards.
Philadelphia Weather: Flash Flood Warning Expires After Heavy Rain Storms Moved Through Delaware Valley
A moisture-laden storm will bring downpours and gusty winds to the area after midnight, lingering into early Thursday morning.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
CBS Unveils 2022-2023 Primetime Lineup
CBS's fall lineup includes new shows such starring Marcia Gay Harden, Amanda Warren and Max Theriot.
Wilmer Valderrama On 'NCIS': Nick Torres 'Will Never Be The Same'
Wilmer Valderrama shares what fans can expect from a new episode of "NCIS" on CBS Monday night and how his daughter changed the way he looks at his career.
Hondo Goes On The Run After He's Framed For Murder, On The 100th Episode of “S.W.A.T.,” Sunday, April 10
New CBS Series 'How We Roll' Premieres on March 31
Sheldon lets a girl hide in his dorm, on the 100th episode of 'Young Sheldon,' Thursday, March 31
Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace).
Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest event with Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich
The second annual event will provide live author programming to communities and readers in the U.S. and Canada.
Travel
Free Toll Friday Returns For 1 Hour At Atlantic City Expressway's Egg Harbor Toll Plaza Friday
Chickies and Pete's is helping drivers save money by picking up one of the toll tabs on the Atlantic City Expressway.
Spirit Airlines Flight Attendants Rally At Philadelphia International Airport, Demanding Airline Stop Leaving Them Stranded
Spirit Airlines flight attendants are protesting at Philadelphia International Airport, demanding the airline stop leaving them stranded.
Confusion At Philadelphia International Airport As National Mask Mandate Thrown Out By Federal Judge In Florida
If you thought the decision by a federal judge in Florida to throw out the national mask mandate on public transportation meant you could ditch the mask at Philadelphia International Airport, think again.
Enter To Win Tickets To The Kimmel Center Broadway Series
