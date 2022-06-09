PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The District Attorney’s Office of Philadelphia has approved murder charges for two 18-year-olds in connection to the South Street mass shooting. Authorities confirm Quadir Duke-Hill and Nahjee Whittington were apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Richmond, Virginia on Thursday morning.

U.S. Marshals are holding a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to talk about the apprehension. You can watch the press conference on the player above or streaming on CBS News Philly.

The DA’s office says that based on video it is believed the two are friends. They were wearing the same sweatshirt, fled the scene together, and fled to Virginia together.

Based on video it does not look like they were involved in the original fight that led to the shooting. ADA Joanne Pescatore says that based on video after hearing shots coming from down the street and they drew their weapon and randomly fired.

Dukes-Hill will be charged in the murder of Alexis Quinn. Whittington, who was 17 at the time of the shooting but has since turned 18, will be charged in the murder of Kris Minners and also in the shooting of a man who was struck in the knee. No bail will be set for either individual.

The mass shooting on South Street last weekend killed three people and injured 11 others by gunfire.

On Wednesday evening, residents in the Queen Village neighborhood met with the city’s top law officials, pressing for solutions to prevent this from happening again.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw answered tough questions from residents who say they are terrified. Neighbors say lawlessness is to blame for the rise in violent crime.

Residents say it’s not just about the mass shooting on South Street, either. They’re concerned about ATVs, destruction of property, and the overall lack of enforcement on South Street.

“Does Larry Krasner support the Philadelphia Police Department because that’s not what we see?” one woman asked.

Two suspects have already been taken into custody — 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen and 18-year-old Quran Garner — in connection to the deadly shooting.

The three people killed were identified as 34-year-old was identified as Gregory Jackson, 22-year-old Kris Minners, a resident adviser at Girard College, and 24-year-old Alexis Quinn.

Minners was celebrating his birthday. His funeral is scheduled for June 17.