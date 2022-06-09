CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The National Weather Service is investigating a possible tornado in Camden County. The NWS says the tornado may have briefly passed through portions of Camden County around 5 a.m. Thursday.

The area in question is Blackwood to Clementon, according to the NWS.

Debris and damage were left behind in the area and a survey will be conducted later on Thursday. The NWS says quite a bit of tree damage happened in the area of Deer Park Circle.

The Gloucester Township Police Department Communications Center says it received several calls from residents reporting storm damage to their homes. Officers say five homes in the Deer Park Development, located in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township, had storm related damage.

Damage to residences included several trees knocked down onto the roofs, as well as one residence, where a tree fell through the roof and into the living room area of the home.

Electric power to the development had also been knocked out but has since been restored.

Officials say none of the damage was structural and no one was displaced or injured.

[930 AM] A brief tornado may have occurred in portions of Camden County, NJ around 5 AM today and we are examining this more closely. We would appreciate any wind damage reports from early this morning. Thanks! #njwx — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 9, 2022

A moisture-laden storm brought downpours and gusty winds to the area after midnight, lingering into early Thursday morning. Some areas had a chance to pick up as much as two inches of rainfall, leading to flash flooding across flood-prone neighborhoods.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the area, but a Tornado Warning was not.

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect on Thursday morning, but it expired. PATCO’s Ashland Station was temporarily closed due to flooding but has since reopened.

Storms should clear for all by late morning on Thursday, and temperatures will hit the 80s in the afternoon.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.