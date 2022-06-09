PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report is out on the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office’s handling of human remains from the 1985 MOVE bombing.
The city launched an investigation after remains were found in a box last year.
Independent investigators also reviewed the policies and practices of the office.
Among the recommendations, the report says the medical examiner’s office should amend the death certificates of all 11 MOVE victims to reflect that their manners of death were homicides, not accidents.
The medical examiner's office says it will make the change.
Click here to read the report.