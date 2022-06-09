PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A massive drug operation in Kensington has been shut down. Prosecutors say a father and son were behind it all.
Take a look at some of the items seized by authorities — 83,000 doses of heroin were taken, along with about 30 guns and $179,000 in cash.2 People Reportedly Rescued After Falling Into Tank Filled With Chocolate At Mars Wrigley Confectionery In Elizabethtown
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says this is the largest one-day operation since a crime crackdown started in Kensington back in 2018.READ MORE: South Street Mass Shooting: Murder Charges Approved For Two 18-Year-Olds Arrested In Richmond, Virginia By US Marshals
“The Office of the Attorney General doesn’t mess around. We have a 98% conviction rate on our Kensington initiative arrests,” Shapiro said.MORE NEWS: EF-1 Tornado Touched Down In Blackwood, New Jersey, National Weather Service Confirms
In all, 23 people are now facing various drug and weapons charges.