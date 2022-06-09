VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — We have an update for commuters who use New Jersey’s PATCO system. Ashland Station in Voorhees Township has reopened after flooding from overnight storms forced it to close on Thursday morning.
PATCO provided an update on Twitter just after 10 a.m. stating all trains are running on or close to schedule.
✅ ASHLAND STATION IS NOW OPEN
Trains are running on or close to schedule, making all station stops at this time.
The station was closed earlier due to flooding from this morning's heavy rains and to allow clean-up. We are sorry for the inconvenience.
