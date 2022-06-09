CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:New Jersey news, Patco

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — We have an update for commuters who use New Jersey’s PATCO system. Ashland Station in Voorhees Township has reopened after flooding from overnight storms forced it to close on Thursday morning.

PATCO provided an update on Twitter just after 10 a.m. stating all trains are running on or close to schedule.