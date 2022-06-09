PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A triple stabbing in Philadelphia’s Kensington section has left two women and a man injured on Thursday morning, police say. The incident happened on the 2500 block of Amber Street just after 9 a.m.
Police say a 42-year-old woman was stabbed once in her hand and a 21-year-old woman was stabbed in the right arm. A 26-year-old man was stabbed once in his left wrist, but refused treatment, according to police. They were all placed in stable condition.
Police say a suspect was apprehended and a weapon was recovered.