PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Have you found yourself wondering if packages at the grocery store are getting smaller lately? Well, you aren’t crazy. Packages are getting smaller as “shrinkflation” hits grocery aisles across the United States.
Welcome to the post-pandemic grocery aisle, where consumers are increasingly paying the same for less, a phenomenon known as “shrinkflation.” Although, experts say this is not a new trick.
The technique often comes into play during periods of rising inflation or economic downturns. Shrinkflation is when companies reduce the packaging size of their items and keep them the same price, instead of shocking consumers with a price increase.
CBS News breaks down shrinkflation in the United States.