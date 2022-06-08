POINT PLEASANT, N.J. (CBS) — Some shore towns are trying to prevent more out-of-control parties that have taken over their communities during the last few weeks. Hundreds of people have been showing up to these so-called “pop-up” parties that were promoted on social media and quickly got out of hand.
In Long Branch, police put a curfew in effect last month after a party led to fights and vandalism.
Now, there's a new rumor the next big party could happen in Point Pleasant Beach next weekend.
The fed-up mayor has a stern warning for anyone thinking about participating in one of these parties.
"You may think you can come into this town and make epic social media videos to increase your followers online but all you're going to go home with is an expensive souvenir violation," Mayor Paul Kanitra said.
The mayor says he will call in extra police to prepare for the worst-case scenario.