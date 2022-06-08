PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Summer-like weather makes a return to the Philadelphia area to kick off the middle of the week. High pressure will briefly build bringing the heat and sunshine Wednesday afternoon.

Unfortunately, the dry conditions won’t last long as another shot of rain and storms moves through the region late tonight.

A moisture-laden storm will bring downpours and gusty winds to the area after midnight, lingering into early Thursday morning.

Some areas could pick up as much as 2 inches of rainfall, leading to flash flooding across flood-prone neighborhoods. We anticipate a lot rain in a short amount of time causing trouble in low lying and or poor drainage locations.

Commuters should expect delays first thing Thursday morning as lingering rain takes its time to clear.

The storm prediction center has placed southern neighborhoods under a marginal risk for strong to severe storms overnight.

The main concern will be damaging winds, locally heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

Storms should clear for all by late morning on Thursday.