PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released a new image of a new person of interest wanted in connection to the mass shooting on South Street Saturday night. They’re asking for the public’s help locating and identifying the two men seen in this photo.
Both persons should be considered armed and dangerous. If you recognize either person of interest, call 215 686-TIPS (8477) or the PPD Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.
Two suspects have already been taken into custody — 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen and 18-year-old Quran Garner.
Two people were killed, along with an alleged gunman, in the mass shooting and 11 others were wounded by gunfire. Police call what then unfolded on South Street as “contagious gunfire,” where other shootings follow initial gunfire.