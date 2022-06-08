PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s currently free to cross the Girard Point Bridge in South Philadelphia, and several state senators want it to stay that way. On Wednesday, they will lead a rally at the state capitol to oppose PennDOT’s plan to add tolls to the bridge and eight others in the state.
PennDOT introduced the plan as a way to maintain the costly bridges. The tolls would be $1 or $2 per trip.
Gov. Tom Wolf supports the plan, but it’s getting major backlash.
Earlier this month, a commonwealth judge in Cumberland County issued an injunction to temporarily halt the plan from moving forward.