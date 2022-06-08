PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we continue to celebrate Pride across the region, you can now give back. For the second year in a row, a local restauranteur is donating to different LGBT charities and all you have to do is buy a drink.

“People need to come here, drink it up because we want that money,” FCM Hospitality’s Neina Langford said.

An ice-cold cocktail served on a hot day, with proceeds benefitting local LGBT charities.

This is the second year FCM Hospitality, which owns Liberty Point at Penn’s Landing, is doing its Cocktails for a Cause.

They own 11 restaurants and each restaurant is assigned a cocktail inspired by the Pride flag. A dollar from each drink will go to charity.

“Judy Garland always says over the rainbow, so maybe that rainbow will take you to one of our 11 locations,” Fahvian Shorey said.

At the end of June, proceeds will be divided evenly between the William Way LGBT Community Center, Attic Youth Center, Philly Asian Queer and GALAEI.

“Especially in today’s climate, it’s very important that we do our dues and give back to the local community around us,” Fahvian Shorey said.

The event kicks off on Thursday at Liberty Point from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This will be the only time for the entire month you can get all 11 cocktails at the same spot.

Gritty will also make an appearance at the kickoff and Pride party. Flyers Charities is matching donations up to $10,000.

“For us, we say all the time that hockey is for everyone and this is the way to put that into action,” Cindy Stutman, with Flyers Charities, said.

The Flyers Rowdy Rita is a mango puree margarita. It’s only being sold at Liberty Point and you get a souvenir cup.

“You don’t have an excuse to not help a good cause by having a great drink,” Langford said.

The fundraiser ends on June 30. Here is a list of the restaurants participating: