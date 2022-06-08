TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The vote count continues in New Jersey primary races. Much of the attention centers on several congressional races.
Democrat incumbent Andy Kim won in the third district. He will face Republican challenger Bob Healey in November.
In the second district, Republican incumbent Jeff Van Drew won. Democrat Tim Alexander will face him this fall.
And Democratic incumbent Donald Norcross won in the first district. He will face Republican winner Claire Gustafson in November.
