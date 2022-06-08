PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in South Philadelphia. It happened around 3:50 p.m. at 2700 Winton Terrace.
Police say a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed.
A 57-year-old man was shot at least three times and killed.
No arrests have been made. There is no word on what led up to the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.