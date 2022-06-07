PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The CBS3 family has lost one of our own. We’ve learned former Eyewitness News reporter Trudy Haynes has passed away at age 95. Haynes transformed the face of the news industry when she became Philadelphia’s first Black TV reporter.
During Black History month in 2021, Hanyes spoke with CBS3's Janelle Burrell about her career. She says getting into the business was an accident that started with her introducing herself to a news manager, scouting for talent.
It was 1963 when Trudy Haynes got her first TV gig as the first Black weather reporter at a station in Detroit.
Haynes joined Eyewitness News in 1965, becoming the first Black TV reporter in Philadelphia. At times, facing sexism and discrimination, but always rising above. And she gained their respect.
CBS3 is partnered with the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists to award the annual Trudy Haynes Scholarship to a college student pursuing a career in journalism or communications.