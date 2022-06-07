PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released a picture of a fourth suspect they are searching for in connection to the mass shooting on South Street Saturday night.

Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Police have not said what the suspect’s role was in the mass shooting.

Two people were killed, along with an alleged gunman, in the mass shooting and 11 others were wounded by gunfire and another victim was hurt by shattered glass.

Two suspects have already been taken into custody — 34-year-old Rashaan Vereen and 18-year-old Quran Garner.

Investigators confirmed to Eyewitness News that a fight between three men was the start of trouble.

The District Attorney’s Office says a man identified as Greg Jackson in video obtained by Eyewitness News shoots at a man identified as Micah Townes. Townes then fired back at Jackson. Jackson is then pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they saw Garner firing down from 3rd and American Streets in the direction of South Street. A police officer engaged Garner, fired upon Garner and wounded him in the hand.

If you recognize the suspect, call police at 215 686-TIPS(8477) or the PPD Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.