PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – FEMA officials say they are ready to respond to any impact from hurricanes in our region. Eyewitness News was at FEMA’s Region 3 Regional Coordination Center in Old City on Tuesday morning.

Officials gave an overview of the facility and highlighted preparedness efforts that will allow FEMA to respond before, during, and after disasters.

“We are ready and we would like for people in Region 3 to be ready as well,” FEMA Regional Administrator, Region 3, MaryAnn Tierney said. “Hurricanes are a significant threat for our region. Even if you think you’re not at risk from hurricanes, you are in fact at risk whether it’s in land flooding or coastal impacts.”

Following Hurricane Ida, more than 8,000 Pennsylvanians registered for FEMA assistance.

Here’s how to prepare for hurricane season:

Know your Evacuation Route

Check with local officials about what shelter spaces are available this year. Don’t forget — coronavirus may have altered your community’s plans.

Gather Supplies

Have enough food, water and other supplies for every member of your family to last several days. Consider the unique needs of your family, such as supplies for pets or medication for seniors. Adding extra masks, soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes or general household cleaning supplies can help to protect you from COVID-19 when you evacuate to a shelter.

Make an Emergency Plan

Make sure everyone in your household knows and understands your hurricane plan. Don’t forget a plan for the office, daycare center, school and any other locations you frequent.

Plan with Disability in Mind

No two people are the same: each of us moves through, functions in and navigates the world differently. It is important to make your emergency plan based on what works best for you. Creating a support network or planning ahead with accessible transportation can ensure that you stay safe when disaster strikes.

Remember the Furry Members of Your Family

Pets need their own emergency plans and supply kits. Certain shelters won’t accept pets. Taking action in advance, such as seeking out shelters that DO accept pets, can make a difference. It’s also a good idea to plan with neighbors, friends or relatives to make sure that someone is available to care for or evacuate your pets if you are unable to do so.

Download the FEMA mobile app

Download the FEMA mobile app for disaster resources, weather alerts and safety tips. Available in English and Spanish, this app provides a customizable checklist of emergency supplies, maps of open shelters and recovery centers, disaster survival tips and weather alerts from the National Weather Service.

For more tips on how to prepare for disasters, visit Ready.gov.