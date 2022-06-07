SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — People aren’t the only ones who love spending time at the Jersey Shore in the summer months. A Great White shark estimated to be about 12 feet long and weigh 1,000 pounds was spotted swimming near a fisherman’s boat less than 1 mile off Sea Isle City’s coast.
"Right off the coast of Sea Isle, look at this monster. Get away!"
That was said in a video of the encounter from Jim Piazza's Facebook page.
It was a close call for those on the boat. The video shows the shark swimming right up to the boat.
Experts say Great White sharks migrate this time of the year and it’s not unusual for them to be spotted off the Northeast coast.