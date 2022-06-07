1 Person Killed, Another Injured After Part Of Tree Falls On Moving Car In Hainesport

HAINESPORT, N.J. (CBS) — Police are investigating a tragic accident in Burlington County where a tree branch fell onto a car, killing one person and leaving another injured. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Ark Road in Hainesport, just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

New Jersey State Police say a large branch fell on top of a Hyundai SUV that was traveling along Ark Road. The impact of the branch flattened part of the SUV’s roof and left its windshield shattered.

The driver, 71-year-old Albert E. Roemer Jr, was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. The passenger, 71-year-old Christine Roemer, was killed.

Neighbors say this area is filled with tall trees that sometimes come down but never on the road.

“I’ve seen one small tree come down one time. A truck kind of got the top of it and the owner took care of it immediately. I had a tree come down but it came down in my property and I still have to cut it up,” neighbor Joan Karasinski said.

Ark Rd. in Hainesport is reopening after a tree fell onto a car, killing one person and injuring another @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/2a7G9WVDBk — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) June 7, 2022

It’s unclear who is responsible for maintaining the trees. One neighbor described seeing the local power company out tree trimming months ago.

CBS3 called that power company as well as Hainesport Township and the Cinnaminson Nursery, which sits close to the crash site, but haven’t heard back.