HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Activists from across Pennsylvania are at the State Capitol in Harrisburg, calling for lawmakers to pass laws to protect crime victims. About 300 people were scheduled to attend the rally “Survivors Speak Pennsylvania.”
They are calling on lawmakers to pass the Safer Pennsylvania Act. It would incentivize rehabilitation programs for offenders while also adding protection for victims.
“Our goal here in Pennsylvania is simple. Protect survivors, heal communities and heal our families,” Aswad Thomas, National Director of Crime Survivors for Safety & Justice Generic, said.
Speakers included friends and families who lost loved ones to crime.