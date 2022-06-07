1 Person Killed, Another Injured After Part Of Tree Falls On Moving Car In Hainesport

Continuing CoverageVideo Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Hainesport News, Local

HAINESPORT, N.J. (CBS) – One person was killed and another was injured after part of a tree fell onto a moving car in Burlington County. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Ark Road in Hainesport, just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

New Jersey State Police say two people were in the car at the time. One was killed and the other injured.

That person’s condition is unknown.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as we gather more information on this developing story. 