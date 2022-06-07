1 Person Killed, Another Injured After Part Of Tree Falls On Moving Car In Hainesport

HAINESPORT, N.J. (CBS) – One person was killed and another was injured after part of a tree fell onto a moving car in Burlington County. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Ark Road in Hainesport, just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.
New Jersey State Police say two people were in the car at the time. One was killed and the other injured.
Ark Rd. in Hainesport is reopening after a tree fell onto a car, killing one person and injuring another @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/2a7G9WVDBk
— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) June 7, 2022
That person’s condition is unknown.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com as we gather more information on this developing story.