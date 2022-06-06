PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will discuss the conviction of a defendant accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Tyisha Timmons in 2018. Family and friends of Timmons will also speak about what the verdict means to them. A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided.
- What: DA Krasner to Announce Conviction of Defendant for Third Degree Murder in 2018 Shooting, Provide Gun Crimes Update
- When:Monday, June 6, 2022
- Time: 11 a.m.
