PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is in custody and charged in connection to a mass shooting on Philadelphia’s South Street over the weekend, and prosecutors have also issued a warrant for a second person. Authorities say Quran Garner has been charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault, simple assault and violation of uniform firearm acts.
So far, investigators have linked four guns to Saturday night's violence. One of the weapons was a ghost gun.
Three people were killed in the mass shooting, 11 others were wounded by gunfire and another victim was hurt by shattered glass.

CBS3’s Joe Holden contributed to this report.